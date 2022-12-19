Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/19 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263
New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293
Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328
Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269
N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314
New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349
Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302
e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355
L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT

Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3

Buffalo 32, Miami 29

Sunday's Games

Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17

Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT

Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT

New Orleans 21, Atlanta 18

Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20

Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16

Denver 24, Arizona 15

Las Vegas 30, New England 24

Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14

N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 12

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.