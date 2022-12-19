All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 30 24 4 2 50 116 66 16-0-2 8-4-0 5-3-0 Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 11-2-3 8-5-3 4-1-1 Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 12-4-1 8-5-0 7-3-0 Florida 32 15 13 4 34 108 104 8-4-3 7-9-1 4-2-1 Detroit 30 13 11 6 32 88 97 7-6-3 6-5-3 2-5-2 Buffalo 31 15 14 2 32 124 107 7-8-2 8-6-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98 8-8-0 6-7-2 4-4-0 Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110 7-9-0 7-6-2 3-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77 10-7-1 11-1-1 5-4-1 Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81 8-3-1 11-3-5 6-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90 7-6-4 11-4-1 3-4-0 Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89 9-3-2 9-6-2 4-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 32 18 13 1 37 104 91 9-6-0 9-7-1 7-3-0 Washington 33 16 13 4 36 100 96 9-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1 Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 6-9-1 4-6-6 3-6-4 Columbus 30 10 18 2 22 83 123 8-10-1 2-8-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 32 18 8 6 42 116 90 9-3-3 9-5-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 103 80 11-5-0 9-5-1 11-2-0 Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89 11-6-1 7-5-1 5-2-0 Colorado 29 16 11 2 34 90 81 7-5-2 9-6-0 7-2-1 St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 6-7-1 9-8-0 3-4-1 Nashville 29 12 13 4 28 72 90 7-5-2 5-8-2 3-4-2 Arizona 29 10 15 4 24 81 108 4-3-1 6-12-3 0-2-2 Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116 4-11-2 3-8-2 0-7-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 33 22 10 1 45 110 91 8-8-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122 8-5-2 9-7-3 3-4-2 Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 103 96 8-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 32 17 14 1 35 115 110 9-8-1 8-6-0 3-3-0 Calgary 32 14 12 6 34 97 100 10-6-2 4-6-4 4-2-1 Vancouver 30 13 14 3 29 102 117 5-8-1 8-6-2 7-2-0 San Jose 33 10 17 6 26 100 120 3-9-5 7-8-1 2-4-5 Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 5-7-0 4-13-3 4-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 5, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.