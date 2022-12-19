Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lazio, Red Star and others pay tribute at Mihajlović funeral

By Associated Press
2022/12/19 21:24
People carry the coffin of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former soccer ...
Lazio players attend the funeral service of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former soccer player and c...
Fans of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, gather ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former soccer player and c...
The wife of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, Arianna, centre and other family members look on, ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Mo...
A person holds up a photo of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former socce...
People pay their respects next to the coffin of former soccer player and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, at the Campidoglio, Rome's Capitol Hill, Italy, Sund...
A photo of former soccer player and coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, is seen during a commemoration ceremony at the Red Star stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Sun...
The soccer shoes of former soccer player and coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, are seen during a commemoration ceremony at the Red Star stadium in Belgrade, S...
A photo, flowers, flags and scarfs are seen in front of the Red Star stadium in honor of former soccer player and coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, in Belgrad...
FILE OBIT - Then Bologna's head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, attends a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium in Milan...
FILE OBIT - Former Serbian soccer stars Sinisa Mihajlovic, left, and Dejan Savicevic pose with the replica of the Champions League trophy that Red Sta...
FILE OBIT - Inter Milan's Sinisa Mihajlovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring against Roma during the Italy's Cup final soccer match at San Siro stad...

People carry the coffin of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former soccer ...

Lazio players attend the funeral service of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former soccer player and c...

Fans of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, gather ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former soccer player and c...

The wife of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, Arianna, centre and other family members look on, ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Mo...

A person holds up a photo of former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic, ahead of his funeral service, in Rome, Italy, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Former socce...

People pay their respects next to the coffin of former soccer player and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, at the Campidoglio, Rome's Capitol Hill, Italy, Sund...

A photo of former soccer player and coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, is seen during a commemoration ceremony at the Red Star stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Sun...

The soccer shoes of former soccer player and coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, are seen during a commemoration ceremony at the Red Star stadium in Belgrade, S...

A photo, flowers, flags and scarfs are seen in front of the Red Star stadium in honor of former soccer player and coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, in Belgrad...

FILE OBIT - Then Bologna's head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, attends a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium in Milan...

FILE OBIT - Former Serbian soccer stars Sinisa Mihajlovic, left, and Dejan Savicevic pose with the replica of the Champions League trophy that Red Sta...

FILE OBIT - Inter Milan's Sinisa Mihajlovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring against Roma during the Italy's Cup final soccer match at San Siro stad...

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini and former Lazio players Attilio Lombardo and Dejan Stanković were among those who carried Siniša Mihajlović’s coffin out into a crowd of fans following the Serb’s funeral on Monday.

There was also a delegation from Red Star Belgrade, the team that Mihajlović helped win the European Cup in 1991, plus the Bologna team that he coached for 3 ½ years in his final job.

Mihajlović, the former standout player who became a popular coach in Italy, died Friday after a long battle with leukemia. He was 53.

Lombardo and Stanković were teammates with Mihajlović on the Lazio team that won the Serie A title in 2000. Lazio’s current team was also on hand, as was the team’s mascot, a live eagle named Olimpia.

The funeral at a Rome basilica was conducted by Bologna Archbishop Matteo Maria Zuppi.

Mihajlović was a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job at Bologna even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

Players sometimes gathered under Mihajlović’s hospital window when the coach was receiving treatment.

The Serb was fired by Bologna in September.

A fullback and free kick specialist who played with ferocious intensity, Mihajlović still holds the Serie A record for most goals from free kicks with 28 — two more than Andrea Pirlo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports