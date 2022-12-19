Taiwan’s FamilyMart to raise price of tea eggs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Convenience store chain FamilyMart announced on Monday (Dec. 19) that it will raise the price of tea eggs from Dec. 28.

Faced with the rising cost of eggs in recent years, FamilyMart announced that starting from Dec. 28, the prices of freshly boiled eggs will increase, with the prices of tea eggs and the Tripodking spicy eggs, which are only available in certain stores, to be adjusted to NT$13(US$0.43) and NT$20 each, respectively, CNA reported.

As for whether other convenience store chains have plans to follow suit, 7-ELEVEN said it currently has no plans to do so.

Hi-Life said that the cost of eggs is increasing year by year and that the chain is observing the trend of egg prices and discussing how to respond.

OK Mart stated that its current price of tea eggs is NT$10 each, and has no plans to change the price. The chain added that it will continue to observe the market changes to decide whether to make adjustments, per CNA.