Netflix APAC Vice President speaks in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kim Minyoung (金珉暎), Netflix Vice President, Content (APAC ex-India), said in a speech on Monday (Dec. 19) that the Asia Pacific region's demand for content has become more diverse as the language barrier has been broken and that she looks forward to Netflix’s development in Taiwan.

Speaking at the Asiahub New Media Summit in Taipei, Kim talked about Netflix’s turning point in South Korea. She said that as the country’s creative content has enjoyed a good audience base, Netflix hopes to make the content more diverse and better able to tug at people’s heartstrings, CNA reported. As Netflix content has been able to find audiences around the world, Korean industry partners have begun to look at Netflix differently.

Citing "Squid Game," Kim said Netflix has put a lot of thought into choosing which games to include in the show so as not to make the games too complicated or incomprehensible to international audiences.

The foundation of the Chinese-language content industry is already very good, and Netflix will continue to cooperate with Taiwanese creators and production teams in the future to bring Chinese-language content to the global market, Kim said. Although the current situation is not ideal, she believes that the future will get better, she continued.

On whether Netflix’s Asia-Pacific content policy has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim said that the pandemic has changed the way people consume content in the past two or three years. Viewers are consuming more content, and they are open to accepting all kinds of content, which includes not only drama series, but also movies and documentaries.

Judging from popular Korean works such as "Squid Game" and "Parasite," Kim believes that a lot of content can break through the language barrier, per CNA.