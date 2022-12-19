Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, Share, Leading Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Global Organ-on-Chip Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Global organ-on-chip market will reach $420.6 million by 2030, growing by 33.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising use of organ-on-a-chip (OOC) in early detection of drug toxicity, increasing demand for personalized medicine, the emergence of OOC as an alternative to animal testing, the significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 83 figures, this 160-page report Global Organ-on-Chip Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Chips, Service), Organ Type (Liver, Heart, Lung, Kidney, Brain, Skin), Material (Polymers, Glass, Silicon), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global organ-on-chip market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify organ-on-chip market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Organ Type, Material, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering

Chips

Service

Based on Organ Type

Liver-on-a-Chip

Heart-on-a-Chip

Lung-on-a-Chip

Kidney-on-a-Chip

Brain-on-a-Chip

Skin-on-a-Chip

Vessels-on-a-Chip

Other Organ Types

Based on Material

Polymers

Glass

Silicon

Based on Application

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

Based on End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

