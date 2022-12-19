Global Tissue Banking Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Global Tissue Banking Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Global tissue banking market will reach $44.08 billion by 2030, growing by 8.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing demand for regenerative medicines and advancements in tissue preservation and in-house sample testing, an increasing number of biobanks across the globe, and the advancements in the medical drug discovery and biopharmaceuticals industry.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 92 figures, this 173-page report Global Tissue Banking Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Equipment, Accessories & Consumables, Services), Application (Therapeutics, Medical Research, Cosmetics), Tissue Type (Cardiovascular, Corneal, Lung, Kidney, Bone, Skin), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global tissue banking market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify tissue banking market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Tissue Type, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AMS Biotechnology Ltd.

Avantor Inc. (VWR International)

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bluechiip Limited

Brooks Lifesciences (Brooks Automation Inc.)

Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Company

Merck KGaA

Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Sartorius AG

Taylor-Wharton International LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Offering

Equipment

o Cryopreservation Equipment

o Thawing Equipment

o Quality Control Equipment

o Labeling and Coding Equipment

o Alarming and Monitoring Systems

o Other Equipment

Accessories and Consumables

Services

o Screening

o Processing

o Tissue Retrieval

o Testing

o Storage and Preservation

o Other Services

Based on Application

Therapeutics

Medical Research

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Based on Tissue Type

Cardiovascular Tissue

Corneal Tissue

Lungs Tissue

Kidney Tissue

Bone Tissue

Skin Tissue

Brain & Spinal Cord

Others Tissue Types

Based on End User

Biobanks

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

