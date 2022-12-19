Silver Salt Market 2022 Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Silver Salt Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Silver Salt Market is valued approximately USD 0.97 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Silver Salt is a chemical compound obtained through chemical reaction of halogens with silver at high temperature. Some of the widely used silver salts are silver chloride (AgCl), silver bromide (AgBr), silver iodide (AgI) and silver fluoride (AgF). These salts are utilized across different industries such as medical industry, water treatment industry and electronics industry among others. The increasing expansion of water wastewater treatment sector and growing industrial application of silver salt as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.

According to Statista – as of 2021, the global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 281.75 billion. Furthermore, the market is projected to grow to USD 490 billion by 2029. Also, rising demand from electronics sector and growing industrialization in emerging economies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high Cost associated with Silver Salt and health concerns associated with Silver Compound impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Silver Salt Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as rising chemical industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of medical sector as well as increasing penetration of key market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABCR GMBH

ACHEMTEK

ALFA Chemistry

ALFA AESAR

American elements

BOC Science

Finetech Industry

Micron Platers

Metalor Technologies

Yogi Dye Chem Industries

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Kissner Group Holdings completed acquisition of K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Americas salt business, including Morton Salt, for a transaction valued of USD 3.2 billion.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Silver Chloride

Silver Bromide

Silver Iodide

Silver Fluoride

Silver Nitrate

Others

By Application

Photographic Film & Paper

Chemical Manufacturing

Medical & Medical Devices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

