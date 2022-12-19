Egg Carton Market 2022 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Egg Carton Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Egg Carton Market is valued approximately at USD 12870.14 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Analysis

Plastic or paperboard-based egg cartons is a significant packaging solution for the production and disposal of eggs. Eggs require a very secure packaging solution due to the delicate and porous nature of egg shells. The egg carton market has a wide range of application due to the rising demand for poultry products. The key factor driving the market demand is its rising demand in food and beverages industry and the growing demand for the high protein food products.

However, the rising consumption of eggs is propelling the demand for egg carton market. For instance, according to Statista, in 2015, the consumption of eggs in the United States was 286.5 per person and the consumption reached 284.6 per person in 2021. Also, according to Statista, in 2015, the market size of Indian food and beverages industry was USD 19.82 billion and the number reached USD 45.97 billion in 2020. As a result, rising consumption of eggs and growing food and beverages industry will creates lucrative demand for the market. However, growing demand in end use industry will creates lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. Also, the Stringent Regulations regarding Usage of Plastic stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Egg Carton Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising food and beverages industry and growing demand in ecommerce sector in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand in food and beverages industry and growing egg consumption in the European countries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dispak UK

DFM Packaging Solutions

MyPak Packaging

EP Europack

Sanovo Technology Group

Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

Primapack SAE

Pactiv Evergreen

BWAY Corporation

Reynolds Group Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Jul 2021, Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, is launching Futuro, 100% plastic-free egg carton for cooked colored eggs, across markets in Europe. Through this launch, company expanded its product portfolio and market in Europe.

In 2021, Wegmans Food Markets has launched innovative egg cartons. The new packaging, which was formerly made of polystyrene foam, is manufactured completely from newsprint and other paper products that were previously used. Wegmans claims that by switching from foam to moulded fibre cartons, it will yearly reduce 625,000 pounds of foam from its stores.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Used:

Plastic Egg Cartons

Polystyrene Foam Egg Cartons

Clear Plastic Egg Cartons

Paper Egg Cartons

Recycled Paper Egg Cartons

Molded Pulp Egg Cartons

By Number of Eggs Stored:

3 Egg Cartons

6 Egg Carton

12 Egg Carton

24 Egg Carton

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

