South Taiwan gets bad rap from locals as a tourist destination for foreigners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bad traffic down south was the most commonly cited reason for foreign tourists tending to favor stays in the north of the country, in a recent bulletin board discussion on the issue locally.

Since the weather is so much better in the south, locals on PTT have been discussing why it is not more popular. The question originally posed by "Dune (eddisontw)" on the forum was: “Why do foreigners like to concentrate in the north?”

Most tourists, it was agreed, went sightseeing in Taipei city and county, to places like Taipei 101, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Shilin Night Market, Tamsui, Jiufen, Yeliu, and Pingxi.

“But in fact, the weather down south is better and it's more fun. For example, Tainan has historical sites, museums, food, night markets, and natural scenery,” the original PPT comment ran.

“I can enjoy myself for many days, but I feel that there are not as many foreigners going there and there are more foreigners in the north. Is it because there is not enough publicity?”

Some respondents pointed out that, “Generally, you go to the capital cities when you go abroad” — hence Taipei in the north. “It is very easy to get started in the north,” said “Deutyi.”

Another reason cited was: “Transport in the north is convenient and safe, and it is close to the airport.”

Meanwhile, discussion on the relative merits of Tainan and other cities or destinations down south turned somewhat negative.

“Die, who dares to go,” said “Robumi.” “Public transportation in the south is ridiculous, and you will be hit by a car when you walk on the road.”

“Do you want foreigners to commit suicide by bicycle,” added "b9513227."

“Afraid of being shot 88 times,” said "Parsons25," presumably referencing the idea that the south has more gangsters.

Actually, Taiwan as a whole is one of the safest countries in the world, ranked third-safest nation in mid-2022, by database firm Numbeo, with a safety index score of 83.85 points.