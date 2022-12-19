Taiwan's National Security Bureau detects PLA propaganda videos on TikTok

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has notified several government agencies about a TikTok channel that promotes the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

News broke earlier this month that the Ministry of Digital Affairs had banned TikTok from public sector devices as China's Douyin and TikTok (international version) were deemed "harmful products against national information security." On Monday (Dec. 19), UDN reported that the NSB has recently detected PLA propaganda uploaded to TikTok and has notified many ministries including the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to monitor for the infiltration of PLA information warfare troops.

Previously, the NSB stated in the Legislative Yuan that it is responsible for integrating the intelligence and resources of public security agencies in accordance with the relevant provisions of the National Intelligence Service Act (國家情報工作法). The NSB went on to state that if it comes into possession of information that is sufficient to affect Taiwan's national security or interests, it must immediately report its finding to the relevant authorities to take punitive action.

Based on these regulations, the NSB created its National Security Operations Center, which is responsible for "coordinating, integrating, deploying, and implementing matters related to handling disputed information from hostile forces abroad." According to the NSB, a few days ago it was discovered a TikTok user who goes by the handle "baronkasa" was using his account to distribute PLA propaganda videos.

The NSB reported that the PLA propaganda videos on the channel push the narrative that the "PLA loves the people, and the people respect the PLA." In one example, a soldier on leave enters a noodle restaurant only to realize that he is unable to use his phone to pay the bill because the eatery only accepts digital payments.



PLA soldier salutes back at restaurant guests after they pay for his meal. (TikTok, baronkasa screenshot)

A female customer then steps forward and voluntarily offers to pay his digital tab in exchange for cash. Then, just as the soldier starts ravenously consuming a bowl of noodles, there is a disturbance outside and the he quickly runs out to deal with the situation.

Upon his return, he finds that his phone and food are missing. The woman hands his phone back to him and says that the waitress dumped out his food because she thought he was finished eating, and that she had ordered him another portion of the same dish.

He thanks her and then rushes to grab cash to pay her back. However, as he starts to rummage through his camouflage backpack which features a PLA emblem with a Chinese flag, she says: "No need, you protect us, you have already done enough."

The woman and her male companion stand at attention and salute the soldier, who responds by stiffly saluting back.