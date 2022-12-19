Luxury beauty advisory SWISS REJU wins COSMOPOLITAN Best of the Best Panel’s Choice Award, celebrating exceptional body contouring results

HONG KONG SAR - Media Outreach - 19 December 2022 - Luxury beauty advisory SWISS REJU has been honored with "Best of the Best Panel's Choice Award" by prestigious beauty giant COSMOPOLITAN. This award is an affirmation of SWISS REJU's innovative body contouring program and its outstanding effects on helping people to obtain better body shape safely and non-invasively.





"We are very delighted to receive this prestigious award from COSMOPOLITAN, it is such an honor to take part in this year's event. This win is also a big recognition of our efforts and commitment to leading the future of body contouring. This is only made possible by the dedication of our associates, guests and technology partners," says the spokesperson of SWISS REJU.



COSMOPOLITAN Best of the Best Awards are well recognized in the world of luxury beauty. The awards celebrate exceptional beauty products and services which have demonstrated effectiveness and innovation. Each year, the selection committee objectively evaluates and carefully hand picks innovative new offerings that make a difference to the industry.



"High end beauty and body contouring market has always been very competitive, this win is an excellent encouragement to our team." says the spokesperson of SWISS REJU.



SWISS REJU's proprietary technology K-Lipolysis is an innovative body contouring program that allows customers to comfortably shape their body, without the risks and discomfort of traditional liposuction surgeries. Harnessing the exclusive technology of laser, electromagnetic field and other innovative energy modalities, SWISS REJU K-Lipolysis makes it easier to obtain a better body shape with technology.



"We once again thank the panel judges and expert editors at COSMOPOLITAN for this wonderful award. We will continue to invest in new technology so more clients can get to experience the benefits of modern body contouring."



