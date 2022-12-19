Pingtung Xmas Fest 2022 in southern Taiwan features foam snow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Pingtung Xmas Fest at the Pingtung Park in southern Taiwan, which features foam snowfall to create a “white Christmas” for tourists every weekend and national holidays, will last until Jan. 2.

With the theme of "ice world, snow country," this year’s Pingtung Xmas Fest has created 16 romantic light decorations and five special check-in areas so that people can experience a white Christmas without going abroad, the county’s Information and International Affairs Department said in a press release. Since the lighting ceremony on Nov. 11, the event has attracted nearly 20,000 visitors every week.

The Pingtung County Government simulates snowfall at the “snow hall” by blowing foam into the air. When the dense foam slowly falls, it creates a snow scene. Accompanied by the beautiful scenery of Christmas lights, visitors can't help but call it "like celebrating Christmas abroad," according to the release.

The department said that the three-day “Christmas Fair” will be open from Friday (Dec. 23), where there will be various stalls selling a variety of foods and handicrafts as well as performances by street artists.