Thailand searches for 31 sailors after navy ship sank

A Thai navy vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand on Monday, officials said, with at least 31 sailors said to be missing.

According to a navy spokesperson, the HTMS Sukhothai ran into strong winds and tides while patrolling the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 20 nautical miles (32 kilometers) from Bang Saphan pier in southern Prachuap Khiri Khan Sunday night. Seawater flowed into the vessel, causing it to sink.

Rescue underway

"We are still looking for 31 missing. The ship's operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," said navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin, adding that the ship sank shortly after midnight.

The vessel's electronic system was damaged, and a rescue mission was launched around 7 a.m. local time (0000 UTC). The navy shared pictures showing the ship heeling to one side.

So far, 75 of 106 personnel have been rescued from the waters using two Seahawk helicopters with mobile pumping machines, two frigates and one amphibious ship. About 11 of them were admitted to the Bang Saphan hospital.

Southern Thailand has been experiencing frequent storms and flooding recently. Ships had been warned to stay ashore.

