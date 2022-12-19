漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Netherlands set to recognize the legacy of slavery
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2022/12/19 07:01
Tweet
Updated : 2022-12-19 16:45 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
‘Four-legged beast’ in Taiwan student dorm raises privacy and bullying concerns
Taiwan temperatures dip below 6 degrees
South Korean media tell semiconductor sector to follow Taiwan’s example
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks to feature 360-degree digital display
Taiwan’s top airport mulls charging each transit passenger NT$500
Uniqlo Taiwan makes 'baseless' theft accusation against customer
MOFA expresses regret Taiwan protesters display Nazi flag
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu urges Switzerland to reconsider policy towards Taiwan
Clogged toilet leads to discovery of drugs in Taiwan
South Taiwan university's canoe lesson ends in capsized boats, hypothermia