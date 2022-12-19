Alexa
Asus releases VivoWatch 5 Aero fitness tracker in Taiwan

New fitness tracker currently only available in Taiwan for NT$3,690

  117
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/19 15:49
VivoWatch 5 Aero. (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus released its newest fitness tracker, the VivoWatch 5 Aero, in Taiwan last week.

According to Asus, this is the world’s first fitness tracker that has a fingertip heart rate sensor on the front of the device. Using a small ring under the display, the device can take electrocardiography (ECG) and photoplethysmogram (PPG) readings, according to Notebookcheck.

The VivoWatch 5 Aero also is equipped with rear sensors to take all-day measurements. It comes with nine sports tracking profiles, including running, walking, swimming, cycling, dancing, and yoga.

The device also comes with GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and a three-day battery life with its 140 mAh battery under regular usage. The VivoWatch 5 Aero can also track sleep quality.

The watch is currently available only in Taiwan for NT$3,690 (US$120). At this point, it’s unclear when Asus will release its new fitness tracker for the U.S. and European markets.
