Teen dies in tragic Port of Kaohsiung drowning accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 15-year-old boy drowned in Port of Kaohsiung on the afternoon of Sunday (Dec. 18), in what is believed to be a tragic accident.

The young man, surnamed Huang (黃), went to the port with three friends who had met on the internet, according to a UDN report. They went to eat at Pier 3 and then walked to Banana Pier, a popular attraction in the city.

It is thought that they were walking too close to the edge of the pier when Huang stumbled and fell into the chilly water. The boy's three friends called the police and a search and rescue operation got underway.

After about an hour, the body was found by divers about 5 meters away from where he fell in. Huang was said not to have any signs of life before being taken to the hospital.

During the rescue, UDN reported one of the three friends became anxious and shouted, “Why is it taking so long!?”

The water temperature was between 12-13 C and the divers were said to be shivering after emerging from the harbor waters. Huang’s school was informed of the accident, and they informed his parents.