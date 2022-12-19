Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Teen dies in tragic Port of Kaohsiung drowning accident

Schoolboy thought to have fallen into chilly waters during afternoon out with friends

  175
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/12/19 15:46
Rescuers recover the body of a 15-year-old boy who is thought to have fallen and drowned in Kaohsiung Harbor on Saturday. (CNA photo) &...

Rescuers recover the body of a 15-year-old boy who is thought to have fallen and drowned in Kaohsiung Harbor on Saturday. (CNA photo) &...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 15-year-old boy drowned in Port of Kaohsiung on the afternoon of Sunday (Dec. 18), in what is believed to be a tragic accident.

The young man, surnamed Huang (黃), went to the port with three friends who had met on the internet, according to a UDN report. They went to eat at Pier 3 and then walked to Banana Pier, a popular attraction in the city.

It is thought that they were walking too close to the edge of the pier when Huang stumbled and fell into the chilly water. The boy's three friends called the police and a search and rescue operation got underway.

After about an hour, the body was found by divers about 5 meters away from where he fell in. Huang was said not to have any signs of life before being taken to the hospital.

During the rescue, UDN reported one of the three friends became anxious and shouted, “Why is it taking so long!?”

The water temperature was between 12-13 C and the divers were said to be shivering after emerging from the harbor waters. Huang’s school was informed of the accident, and they informed his parents.
Huang (黃)
Kaohsiung Port
Banana Pier
drowning
15 year old boy

RELATED ARTICLES

Man's body found in northern Taiwan river, 27 days after being swept away
Man's body found in northern Taiwan river, 27 days after being swept away
2022/12/04 14:13
Migrant worker drowns on western Taiwan beach
Migrant worker drowns on western Taiwan beach
2022/11/27 15:30
Is independent Vivian Huang able to stave off both KMT and DPP to win Taipei?
Is independent Vivian Huang able to stave off both KMT and DPP to win Taipei?
2022/10/20 16:24
After 24 years, could Chen Shih-chung win back Taipei for the DPP?
After 24 years, could Chen Shih-chung win back Taipei for the DPP?
2022/10/16 17:40
Can Chiang Wan-an win back Taipei for KMT?
Can Chiang Wan-an win back Taipei for KMT?
2022/10/15 16:54