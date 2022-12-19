Taiwan reports 10,317 local COVID cases, 4.7% drop from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 19) announced 10,317 local COVID cases, a 4.68% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 48 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,588,414. The 23 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,913.

Local cases

The local cases included 4,854 males, 5,447 females, and 16 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 23 deaths announced on Monday were 10 males and 13 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and 16 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 48 imported cases included 19 males and 29 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,588,414 cases, of which 8,549,463 were local and 38,897 were imported. So far, 14,913 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.