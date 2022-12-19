Biopower Market 2022 : Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Biopower Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Biopower Market is valued at approximately USD 14.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Biopower refers to the energy that is mainly generated from various biomass sources such as plants, animal, and agricultural waste, and so on. through the application of different technologies such as direct combustion, anaerobic digestion, and landfill gas. Furthermore, as per the U.S. Department of Energy – biopower is a renewable energy that is made from any organic plant or animal material. The increasing expansion of the renewable energy sector and growing energy demand worldwide as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2020, global renewable energy market was estimated at 613.77 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2027. Also, rising depletion of fossil-based energy sources coupled with favorable government initiatives to promote renewable energy sources would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of penetration in developing regions coupled with high dependency on continental energy sources impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Biopower Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region owing to growing investment in renewable energy sector as well as rising number of initiatives from government authorities in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising adoption of renewable energy sources as well as increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dalkia (EDF Group)

EnviTec Biogas AG

Schmack Biogas GmbH

Weltec Biopower GmbH

Orsted A/S

ElectraTherm

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Ameresco Inc.

MVV Energie AG

Enerkem

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BP announced formation of a 50:50 joint venture with Bunge – a leader in agriculture, food, and ingredients to form a bioenergy company. Under this partnership BP would combine Brazilian biofuels and biopower businesses with Bunge to create a leader in sugarcane ethanol production in Brazil.

In June 2022, Germany-based Weltec Biopower GmbH entered in an agreement with the Australia-based Enscope Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quanta Services Inc. Under this agreement both the players would be working towards development of a 1 MW biogas plant to be built for Yarra Valley Water in Aurora, New South Wales.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feedstock

Solid Biofuel

Liquid Biofuel

Biogas

By Technology

Direct Combustion

Gasification

Anaerobic Digestion

Landfill Gas

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

