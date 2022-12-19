Blue Hydrogen Market Share 2022 Scope, New Opportunities, Growth Strategies, Emerging Technologies and Demand Forecast by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Blue Hydrogen Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Blue Hydrogen Market is valued at approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Blue Hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced from natural gas and the Co2 generated in the process is captured and stored separately. to produce blue hydrogen, natural gas is braked into hydrogen and CO2 through Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) or Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR) processes, and the CO2 is captured and then stored to eliminate the environmental effect. The increasing utilization of hydrogen in fuel cell-operated vehicles and growing demand for fertilizers worldwide as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2020, around 16,000 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) were recorded worldwide, and as per protection, the number is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of some 95.4 per cent between 2020 and 2030, to grow to approximately 13 million units in 2030. In addition, Asia would be the biggest market for this type of alternative fuel. Also, growing investment in the hydrogen economy and favourable initiatives from government authorities would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the additional cost associated with CO2 capture and storage requirements stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Blue Hydrogen Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading market players as well as the rising oil & gas sector in the region. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for fertilizers as well as favorable initiatives from government authorities to promote a hydrogen economy in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ATCO Ltd.

Linde Plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Suncor Energy Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Siemens Energy (Siemens AG)

Toshibha Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Equinor ASA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor announced the setting up of a large environmentally friendly “blue” hydrogen facility in Hull, UK. Through this new facility, the company would produce hydrogen from natural gas, using carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) facilities to eliminate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

In April 2022, Uniper entered into an agreement with Shell to produce blue hydrogen at Uniper’s Killingholme power station site, located in the East England. Through this partnership both the players would be working towards a blue hydrogen production facility with a capacity of up to 720 megawatts (MW), using gas reformation technology with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Steam Methane Reforming

Gas Partial Oxidation

Auto Thermal Reforming

By End Use

Power Generation

Chemical

Refinery

Others

By Industry

Ammonia

Methanol

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

