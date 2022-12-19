High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment Market 2022 Upcoming Demand, Strategic Assessment and Forecast Report by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment refers to investment made by High Net worth Individual in foreign region. HNW Offshore Investment offer opportunity for long term investment for HNWIs with low risk. There are different types of investment opportunities available for HNIs such as Mutual Funds, Venture Capital Fund, and Precious Metal Fund among others. The increasing inflow of foreign investment worldwide and ax saving associated with offshore investments as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2019, the global foreign direct investment outflows was estimated at USD 1.22 trillion, and this number further increased to USD 1.71 trillion in 2021. Also, rising availability of broader range of investments and increasing number of economic activities in post covid era would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, investment risk associated with HNW offshore investment impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as rising number of investments in foreign markets in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of leading market players as well as increasing inflow of Foreign direct investments in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alcentra

State Street Corporation

AEGON

Northern Trust Corporation

Kames Capital

The Vanguard Group

Charles Schwab & Co.

UBS

Credit Suisse

HSBC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, Venture Alliance Investment Fund (L) Berhad launched new offshore private equity fund named VAI Fund. This new fund is intended for professional investors.

In January 2022. Federal Bank and Equirus Wealth jointly launched a ‘US dollar offshore fund’ for their customers. This new fund is launched in collaboration with SCUBE Capital, a Singapore based global fund management company. This new fund is intended for NRI and residential customers of Federal Bank.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Mutual Funds

Precious Metals

Venture Capital

Others

By End User

Retail

Institutional

Corporates

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

