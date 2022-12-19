Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is valued approximately USD 0.73 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Intelligent Parcel Locker refers to an automated Parcel Box that enables easy sending and receipt of parcels. The parcels are delivered into a secure locker and can be retrieved by the recipient as per their convenience. Intelligent Parcel Locker is equipped with a locker management system that monitors number of available lockers, and tracks how frequently each compartment is being used. The increasing expansion of e-commerce industry worldwide and growing internet penetration as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2021, e-commerce accounted for nearly 20 percent of retail sales worldwide, and this number is projected to grow to 24.5% by 2025. In addition, in 2021, retail e-commerce sales worldwide estimated at USD 4.9 trillion, and this number is forecast to grow by 50 percent over the next to reach to USD 7.4 trillion by 2025. Also, rising urbanization in emerging regions and growing emergence of AI & ML technologies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high deployment cost associated with Intelligent Parcel Locker System and lack of required infrastructure in developing regions impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region owing to presence of leading market players and growing penetration of high-speed internet services in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising urbanization coupled with growing expansion of e-commerce industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

American Locker

Cleveron

Florence Corp.

Hollman Inc

KEBA AG

LUXER Corporation

Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Package Nexus

ParcelPort Solutions, Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.,

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, UK based Quadient, launched Quadient Parcel Locker Solutions named Parcel Pending by Quadient intended for multi-tenant residential buildings in the UK. The customizable locker delivery system enables efficient management of incoming packages through a secure and automated process.

In June 2021, Connecticut, USA based Pitney Bowes Inc. launched a new range of smart contactless locker named ParcelPoint? Smart Lockers. These lockers come with SaaS software, to enable organizations to remotely manage a fleet of lockers across locations.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User Industry

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

