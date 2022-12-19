IVF Devices and Consumables Market Strategic Growth Technological Advancement Forecast 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

IVF or In Vitro Fertilization refers to a method of assisted reproduction in which a man’s sperm and a woman’s eggs are combined outside of the body in a laboratory setup, and the fertilized eggs transferred into women’s uterus. Different devices & consumables are used in IVF procedures including instruments such as incubators, workstations, micromanipulators and lasers, accessories & disposables, and reagents & media. The increasing adoption of IVF treatments and growing infertility rates as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2020, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals are affected by infertility worldwide. Also, growing penetration of IVF centers worldwide and rising trend of delayed pregnancies among working women would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with IVF Devices and consumables and complications & risks associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as increasing adoption of IVF treatment as well as rising infertility rate in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising emergence of fertility tourism as well as increasing penetration of IVF centers in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cook Group

Cooper Surgical Fertility Company

Esco Medical

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Genea Biomedx

Hamilton Thorne, Inc

Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

Merck KGaA

Nidacon International AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Merck KGaA launched two new devices in India named Gavi and Geri. Gavi is an automated vitrification instrument intended for achieving consistent and standardised vitrification process. Whereas, Geri is a benchtop incubator with individually controlled incubation chambers per patient.

In July 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., launched its new Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture, a sterile mineral oil. This new product is intended to provide an optimal in vitro environment for embryo development during IVF laboratory.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Instruments

Accessories & Disposables

Reagents & Media

By Technology

Fresh Embryo IVF

Frozen Embryo IVF

Donor Egg IVF

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak and mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market.

