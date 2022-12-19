On-demand Logistics Market Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global On-demand Logistics Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global On-demand Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 12.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

On-demand Logistics refers to modern logistics strategy utilized by e-commerce platforms to deliver products to customers as per their location preference. The on-demand logistics industry facilitates customers to not choose desired location for delivery of products but also offers shortest delivery time possible. Growing expansion of logistics & transportation sector and rising penetration of e-commerce platforms as well as strategic initiatives from leading market player are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2020, the global logistics industry was estimated at USD 5.73 trillion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 6.88 billion by 2024. Also, rising technological advancements in logistics & transportation sector and growing penetration of online sales channels across different industries would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high operating cost and lack of infrastructure availability would impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global On-demand Logistics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading Market players as well as rising e-commerce delivery platforms in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of e-commerce platforms as well as increasing number of favorable initiatives from leading market players to promote logistics industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Uber Technologies Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

DSV A/S

Deutsche Post DHL Group

A1 SameDay Delivery Service, Inc.

Dropoff Inc.

Jet Delivery, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, OLIMP, a Chicago-based logistics startup, launched online service for on-demand logistics services. Through this new portal the company would offer daily warehousing, cross-docking and last-mile delivery services on-demand.

In June 2020, China based ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing announced launch of an on-demand logistics service in Chengdu and Hangzhou.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value Added Services

By End User

B2B

B2C

C2C

By Application

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Documents and Letters

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

