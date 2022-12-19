Pediatric Ultrasound Market Global Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Pediatric Ultrasound Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market is valued approximately USD 0.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pediatric Ultrasound is a type of ultrasound imaging that uses sound waves to produce images of organ and tissues inside the boy of a child. It is utilized for diagnosis and treatment of different medical conditions in children. The increasing incidence cardiac diseases in children and growing demand for non-invasive treatment procedure as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates – as of 2020, around 27% of children in the United States affected by a chronic condition and 1 in 15 have multiple chronic conditions. Moreover, as per Texas Heart Institute estimates – around 3% of children in the United States have high blood pressure and approximately and around 15% have high cholesterol levels. Also, rising healthcare infrastructure in developing region and growing paediatric population would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and high cost associated with ultrasound devices impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to presence of leading market players and availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising pediatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advin Healthcare

Easote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Alpinion Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Sonoscape Medical Corp.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, Royal Philips launched a new ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment. This new solution features dedicated transducers, enhanced processing, and software tools that are optimized for the pediatric diagnostics.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Age Group

Newborns

Infrants

Toddlers

Pre-Schoolers

School-Aged Childrens

Adolescents

By Modality

Handheld Ultrasound

Cart-Based Ultrasound

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

