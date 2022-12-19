Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2022 Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size will grow from US$ 116.6 billion in 2021 to US$ 267.4 billion by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

As economies reopen and countries are lifting limitations, the US chemical industry is forecast for a significant recovery in 2022, which could boost plant utilization rates that were affected hard by the pandemic. In the United States, industrial production is forecast to increase by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.3 percent in 2022. Chemical volumes in the United States are forecast to rise 1.5 % in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022, while shipments to rise 8.0 % in 2021 and 2022, following a 13.5% drop in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region size value was 36.0% market share, maintaining the largest market share across all regions. As a result of the existence of critical developing economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region, recording the largest market share in the market. Paints and coatings, water treatment, personal care ingredients and cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, and other sectors employ chemicals throughout the Asia-Pacific area. For foreign investors, these places provide excellent investment options. China was the largest specialty chemical market in Asia in 2019, accounting for about 38.9% of the global market. India came in second with a 23.1% share of the total market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Almost every product people use has chemicals. Chemical businesses are functioning in a radically different paradigm as the effects of COVID-19 ripple over the globe and economic activity grinds to a standstill. There is a chasm in the demand for chemicals across end markets. The global supply networks disrupted, chemical companies’ stock prices have taken major hits, and chemical manufacturer competitive orders have switched swiftly in the United States, the Middle East, China, and Europe.

Major Key Players in Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are:

Amcor

AptarGroup Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Berry Global Inc.

Catalent (US)

CCL Industries Inc.

Comar LLC

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

International Paper

Owens Illinois Inc.

Schott AG

SGD Pharma

Vetter Pharma International

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WestRock Company

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Packaging Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Product

Cardboard Boxes Cartons Display Unit

Paper Label Leaflet Glass

Ampoules Bottles Vials Syringes Cartridges

Plastic Closure Bottles Bags Tubes Injection Trays Laminates with paper or foil

Metal Collapsible tubes Rigid cans Foils Pressurized containers

Rubber

By Application

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

By Prescription Type

Prescription Branded drugs Generic drugs

OTC Branded drugs Generic drugs



By End-Use

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



