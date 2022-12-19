Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Analysis By Emerging Growth Factors And Revenue Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market is valued approximately USD 13.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pneumonia is a type of acute respiratory infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. The signs and symptoms of Pneumonia include cough, with greenish, yellow, and bloody mucus, fever, sweating, shortness of breath, rapid, shallow breathing, and stabbing chest pain among others. The increasing incidences of pneumonia and growing unmet clinical needs as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to UNICEF – as of 2019, globally around 700,000 children under five lost their lives every year, accounting for around 2,000 deaths every day. In addition, South Asia (2,500 cases per 100,000 children) is the most affected region followed by West and Central Africa (1,620 cases per 100,000 children). Also, rising healthcare spending in developing regions and growing number of R&D activities in pharmaceuticals sector would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, a high treatment cost and lack of awareness towards preventive vaccines impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of revenue due to presence of leading pharmaceutical giants as well as availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of pneumonia in children in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGAA

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2020, India based Serum Institute of India launched first indigenous vaccine for pneumonia. The new vaccines would be provided for children throughout the world with the help of UNICEF network.

In July 2021, US based Merck received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new VAXNEUVANCE? (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) intended for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapeutics

Prevention Vaccines

Treatment Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Stores

Other

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc.

