Portable Oxygen Kit Market 2022 Growth Opportunity Assessment, Driving Factors and Demand Forecast by 2030

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market is valued approximately USD 18.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Portable Oxygen Kit is a medical device utilized to provide consistent oxygen supply during disasters and medical emergencies. As compared to traditional oxygen kit portable kits are very compact and mobile. Portable oxygen Kit is comprised of a regulator and flow control device, portable cylinder, and other accessories. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and growing healthcare spending in emerging markets as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – during 2019, around 3.23 million deaths were caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In addition, approximately 90% of COPD deaths in those under 70 years of age occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, as per Pan America Health Organization (PAHO) – during 2019, around 267,516 men and 266,725 women in Americas lost their lives due to respiratory diseases. Also, growing technological advancements in healthcare sector and rising number of geriatric individuals worldwide would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Portable Oxygen Kit stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region owing to rising geriatric population as well as availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases as well as presence of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Invacare Corporation

O2 CONCEPTS, LLC

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Chart Industries Inc.

Inova Labs

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Inogen Inc

NIDEK Medical Products

TEIJIN LIMITED

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, OxyGo LLC, a leader in lightweight portable oxygen concentrators, acquired Florida, USA based LIFE Corporation. Life is a leading manufacturer of portable Emergency Oxygen and CPR administration equipment.

In July 2022, OMRON Healthcare, the subsidiary of Japanese electronics company OMRON has launched its latest oxygen delivery device, named the OMRON medical molecular sieve oxygen concentrator. This new device is based on pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology and works by using a lithium-based molecular sieve to filter out unwanted molecules from ambient air.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User

Healthcare

Home Application

Aerospace and Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

