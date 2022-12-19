Riboflavin Market Size 2022 Detailed Analysis Of Current Scenario With Growth Forecasts To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Riboflavin Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Riboflavin Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Riboflavin refers to vitamin B2. It is extracted from both plant- and animal-based sources, such as milk, meat, eggs, nuts, enriched flour, and green vegetables. It helps the body break down carbohydrates, proteins and fats. It also contributes to the development of the skin, lining of the digestive tract, blood cells, and brain function. The growing incidences of riboflavin deficiency disorders and rising consumption of healthcare supplements as well as increasing application as food color and fortification are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2021, the global dietary supplements market was estimated at USD 137 billion. And the market is projected to grow to USD 185.1 billion by 2025. Also, the rising health consciousness among individuals and growing investment in R&D activities would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with fortified food products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Riboflavin Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as growing demand for dietary supplements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising healthcare spending as well as growing pharmaceuticals sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

DSM

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd.

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

HUBEI GUANGJI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

NB GROUP.

Hegno

ZenithSports

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Royal DSM, completed its acquisition of first choice ingredients for an enterprise value of USD 453 million.

In June 2022, Royal DSM, completed acquisition of Prodap. Prodap is a leading animal nutrition and technology company based in Brazil.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source

Plant

Dairy

Meat

Eggs

Nuts & Seeds

Algae & Fungus

By Product Type

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Feed Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

