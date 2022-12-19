Ring Main Unit Market 2022 Size, Top Countries Data, Business Insights, and SWOT Analysis 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Ring Main Unit Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Ring Main Unit (RMU) Market is valued approximately USD 1.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Ring Main Unit (RMU) is a gas insulated switchgear unit. It is widely utilized in secondary distribution networks. The compact size and modular installation of RMU made them ideal replacement for switchgears. Ring Main Unit (RMU) utilizes 50% less space than conventional switchgears thus save a significant part of overall installation cost. The rising electricity demand worldwide and growing advancements in power distribution sector as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2019, the global electricity consumption was estimated at 23,900 terawatt-hours. In addition, the global electricity demand would grow to around 35.3 petawatt hours by 2040. Also, growing investment in renewable energy sector as well as rising expansion power distribution infrastructure in emerging regions would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, availability of counterfeit products and high cost of production due to volatile cost of raw materials impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ring Main Unit (RMU) Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as growing modernization of power distribution infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of renewable energy sector as well as growing investment in power distribution sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Elecctric (France)

Eaton (Ireland)

Lucy Electric (UK)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Siemens (Germany)

C&S Electric (India)

LS Electric (South Korea)

Ormazabal (Spain)

TIEPCO (Saudi Arabia)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Eaton launched its an exclusive range of RMUs (Medium Voltage Switchgear) named HMH 12 KV to 36 KV and URING 36 KV SF6 in India. These two RMUs are launched to strengthen the Eaton RMU offerings in India.

In April 2020, Larsen & Toubro received contract from government of Tamil Nadu, India for the upgradation of urban HT line distribution network in Chennai with the addition of ring main units and feeder remote terminal units on a total turnkey basis.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Gas Insulated

Air Insulated

Oil Insulated

Solid Dielectric Material)

By Installation

Outdoor

Indoor

By Application

Industrial

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

