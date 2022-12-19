SaaS-based SCM Market 2022 Future Trends, Dynamic Growth and Forecast To 2030 | Companies Covered:

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global SaaS-based SCM Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global SaaS-based SCM Market is valued approximately USD 8.28 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.42% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

SaaS-based SCM is a software application utilized for effective management of supply chain processes. On premises and cloud-based solutions are utilized for management of different aspects of supply chain such as centralization of data, process automation, customer acquisition and retention among others. The increasing expansion of global supply chain management industry and rising demand for real-time supply chain analysis as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2020, the global supply chain management market was estimated at USD 15.85 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 31 billion by 2026. Moreover, during 2022 budget the Government of Canada announced USD 603.2 million grant to Transport Canada over five years to support the logistics & transportation sector. Out of this around USD 136.3 million would be used for development for data driven solutions to make supply chains more efficient. Also, rising ICT spending across different industries and growing expansion of cross border trade in post pandemic era would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment cost associated with SaaS based platform coupled with lack of penetration from SMEs due to budget constraints impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global SaaS-based SCM Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as growing digitization across different industries in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising deployment of cloud application and growing industrialization in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Accenture

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Infor

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Los Angeles based Omnichain Solutions, a leader in blockchain-enabled solutions for supply chain enterprises, launched a new eponymous platform. This new Omnichain platform is an end-to-end supply chain management platform built with Blockchain technology. This new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution would facilitate consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and e-tailers to increase visibility across their value chain.

In March 2022, New York based Exiger, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain and third-party risk management solutions, launched a new SaaS platform named supply chain explorer. This new proprietary real-time supply chain risk detection SaaS platform enables companies and government agencies to effectively understand and mitigate critical threats to their immediate and extended supplier networks on real time basis.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End Use Industry

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food And Beverages

Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Logistics And Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

