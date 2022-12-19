Infobip appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to support ambitious targets

By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness

Ben Lewis, Vice President of Marketing and Growth, Infobip

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 19 December 2022 -His immediate priorities include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness. He will also enhance Infobip's customer marketing and growth capabilities by, for instance, introducing new initiatives such as account-based marketing. In addition, by bringing together the firm's marketing and growth teams globally, Ben will align all regions behind the same objective.In the medium term, Ben will build Infobip's brand equity globally and drive greater engagement with its critical tier-one platform business customers. He will also ensure greater visibility for Infobip's self-service offer.Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: "Infobip is focused on profitable growth, and the marketing and growth team is critical to our success. But to achieve that success, every team worldwide must be aligned and focused on the same objective. Combining the marketing and growth teams under Ben's new leadership unifies our end-to-end go-to-market functions from strategy to campaigns. Now everyone is focused on how they can help our customers succeed and, by doing so, how we can achieve ambitious profitable growth."Ben is an exceptional marketing leader with vast industry experience. What's more, having been with the firm for some time in understands our business inside out. At Infobip, we're committed to developing our people, helping them perform at their best and make the step up, which Ben exemplifies with this new appointment."Overseeing a global team, Ben has significant experience in global omnichannel communications. He was previously VP of Strategic Commercial Innovation at Infobip. Before Infobip, Ben was Director of Revenue Operations at U.S. messaging heavyweight OpenMarket. Acquired by Infobip in 2020, Ben joined OpenMarket from a tech start-up in 2016. Following the acquisition of OpenMarket, Ben managed the transition of the sales and accounts teams, working closely with Infobip's executive team.Ben Lewis, Vice President of Marketing and Growth at Infobip, said: "Having worked with Infobip and its executive team since its acquisition of OpenMarket, I've seen first-hand the breadth and depth of its people. Infobip has been hugely successful to date, and it has strong relationships with customers such as Microsoft and Adobe and partners like CRM platform HubSpot and workflow platform ServiceNow."With a more agile and collaborative approach, we can enhance that success and ensure Infobip achieves ambitious profitable growth. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues to ensure customers understand how our full stack communications infrastructure is so powerful that other providers run their platforms on it."Hashtag: #Infobip

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



Recent award wins include:

