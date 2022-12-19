Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 18) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Tengden TB-001 reconnaissance drone which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the zone, according to the MND. In addition, six Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft were spotted in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 276 military aircraft and 73 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.