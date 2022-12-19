Low of 4 C recorded in north Taiwan, 2nd cold front arrives Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the lowest temperature recorded in flat areas in Taiwan today (Dec. 19) was four degrees Celsius in Hsinchu County's Emei Township, while meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said a second cold front would arrive by Wednesday (Dec. 21).

According to the CWB, Miaoli County's Xihu Township recorded a temperature of 4.5 degrees, while the lowest temperature recorded in Taipei City was 7.9 degrees in Da'an District.

The weather bureau today issued a cold surge advisory for all of Taiwan except for Penghu County. It issued an orange alert for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yilan County, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County, with the mercury likely dipping below six degrees. It has also issued a yellow alert for Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County, with the temperature likely dropping below 10 degrees.

In his weather column, Wu said that the current cold wave weakened slightly this morning. He said the radiant cooling effect has caused low temperatures to shift south to Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Taichung.

Wu said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model shows that the cold front will steadily weaken today and Tuesday (Dec. 20), and the weather will continue to be sunny and stable.

He predicted another less intense cold front would move south from Wednesday (Dec. 21) to Saturday (Dec. 25). In the mornings, the low temperature in flat areas will likely dip below 10 degrees and the public should take measures to stay warm.

Wu said due to the dry nature of the cold front, except for the occasional localized rains in northern Taiwan in the first half of Wednesday, the weather will continue to be sunny and stable in all places until Sunday. He added that more observations will be needed to provide a more precise forecast for this new cold front.