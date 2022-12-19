Staal's goal caps Hurricanes' comeback win vs. Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past Pittsburgh for a 3-2 victory Sunday, snapping the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak.

Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie who had Saturday night off but was appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots. Two of his nine victories this season have come against Pittsburgh.

Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

The Penguins had the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Pittsburgh won every game since a 3-2 overtime loss at home to the Hurricanes on Nov. 29.

McGinn scored his ninth goal of the season 5:03 into the third period as Pittsburgh took its first lead of the game.

Skjei scored his sixth goal of the season at 8:17 of the period to pull the Hurricanes even.

Stepan scored 3:25 into the second period for his second goal of the season – both coming in a three-game span.

Rakell’s 13th goal of the season came five seconds into a second-period power play.

ICE MATTERS

Staal has scored four goals this month, including two game winners. … The Penguins lost for the first time this season when McGinn, a former Hurricane, has scored. They’re 7-1-1 in those games. … The Hurricanes are 5-0-0 in the second game of games on back-to-back days this season.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.