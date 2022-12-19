The sixth storage facility of StorHub Hong Kong is now open

Enjoy up to 4 months of free storage and complimentary transportation with friendly and professional customer service for a pleasant storage experience at StorHub Self Storage.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 December 2022 - Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and its land is being rapidly filled up by its people, resulting in a lack of both living and storage space. Property prices have also been rising even though units are getting smaller and smaller. Space has been and still is at a premium and is one of the biggest challenges that Hong Kongers have to face. An increase in living and storage space can improve the quality of life for people from all strata of society by leaps and bounds. Many people will choose to rent a self storage unit to store infrequently used sundries, home appliances, furniture or company documents and merchandise in an easily accessible storage facility. In order to mitigate the challenges faced by personal and corporate customers, StorHub Hong Kong has recently opened its sixth storage facility in San Po Kong, providing safe and reliable high-quality storage solutions to residents in the area.StorHub San Po Kong has several community amenities that are in close proximity to the storage facility including the Choi Hung Road Playground where there are a rooftop tennis court, an observation deck, a hockey stadium and a soccer field and so on. Other recreational facilities nearby include the Mikiki shopping mall, Kai Tak East Sports Centre and the Just Climb rock climbing gymnasium.All StorHub Self Storage facilities are 100% fully owned properties that comply with the local Fire Services Department (FSD) fire regulations. The storage facilities are equipped with fire protection systems which include fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and emergency exits. The top of the storage units is one metre from the ceiling of the building in accordance with the regulations of the Fire Services Department, and sufficient windows are also installed. Safe and reliable self storage facilities allow customers to store their treasured items with peace of mind for a long period of time.StorHub Self Storage facilities are equipped with 24-hour CCTV surveillance so that customers can access the storage area via pin code security access. They can also lock up their self storage unit with a padlock of their choice to ensure the safety of their precious items. The storage units are accessible 24 hours a day throughout the year, allowing customers to drop off and retrieve their items with ease and at their convenience. Aside from the storage environment being equipped with an air-conditioning system to keep the temperatures and levels of humidity steady, the storage facilities also have a variety of storage unit sizes available, ranging from 4 square feet to 160 square feet, to meet the different storage needs of individuals, families and businesses from all walks of life.StorHub Self Storage has six facilities in Hong Kong that are in convenient locations including Tsuen Wan, Chai Wan, Sha Tin, Cheung Sha Wan, Hung Hom and San Po Kong. Being easily accessible makes the entire storage experience with StorHub a smooth sailing one for customers. StorHub Hong Kong storage facilities are easy to get to via different modes of public transport such as trains, buses and minibuses. This means that StorHub customers are able to find their way to our storage facilities with ease since the buildings are conveniently located near the train stations and bus stops. On top of that, we also provide free parking spaces to help customers save time so that they can have a convenient storage experience. This provides convenience to customers who own private cars when loading their items onto their car or when unloading items from their car, as well as when transferring their stored items between their vehicle and their storage unit.StorHub is no ordinary self storage provider with well-informed and experienced storage specialists on site providing professional and friendly services to customers at the reception office from Mondays to Sundays, ensuring that the storage needs of customers are fulfilled. The reception also offers complimentary drinks and snacks, and a lounge area for customers to have a rest. Power sockets are available in the storage area for the charging of portable devices and StorHub customers can borrow ladders and trolleys that are for the exclusive use of storers. Our reception area has packaging materials stocked up that customers can purchase, including boxes of different sizes, bubble wrap, stretch film, and sealing tapes.StorHub has flexible storage terms, allowing for both short-term and long-term rentals, and customers can choose from a variety of payment methods, such as cash, online transfer, user-friendly QR code scanning payment types including Alipay, WeChat Pay, FPS, credit card, and so forth which are convenient and fast. To celebrate the opening of the sixth branch, different limited-time promotions are now available at affordable prices. Please call 2809 2996 to speak to one of our friendly storage specialists who can assist you with your storage enquiries or to obtain quotations at the following website https://www.storhub.com.hk/ Hashtag: #StorHub

About StorHub

StorHub took the lead in introducing the concept of self storage to Singapore back in 2003, and has now become the largest operator in the country with 18 conveniently location self storage facilities all around the country. With StorHub's many years of experience in Singapore, we continue to expand our business to Asia and have been operating in Shanghai since 2012. Today, StorHub operates 17 self storage facilities in China, including first-tier cities Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. From 2019, StorHub has expanded to several major markets, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.



