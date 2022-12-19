Miles scores 16 as No. 5 Irish beat No. 6 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead No. 5 Notre Dame to a 63-52 victory over No. 6 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Miles scored 13 of her points in the second half as the Irish (9-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Georgia Amoore led the Hokies (10-1, 1-1) with 20 points. Elizabeth Kitley added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Virginia Tech, which was seeking its third victory over a Top 5 team.

After struggling from the floor for the first three quarters, Notre Dame pulled away in the fourth by hitting 9 of 15 from the field. With the game tied a 48, the Irish went on an 11-0 run, holding the Hokies scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Lauren Ebo added 15 points off the bench for the Irish, who beat Virginia Tech for the fifth straight time.

TIP-INS

Notre Dame: The Irish didn’t play great for three quarters, but showed championship mettle on the road in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame's only loss was a two-point decision to No. 15 Maryland.

Virginia Tech: Looking to pull the biggest win in program history, the Hokies’ lack of depth caught up with them. Virginia Tech played six players and it showed in the fourth quarter when the Hokies made 4 of 17 from the floor.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish will stay parked in the Top 5 for another week, while the Hokies figure to drop a few spots.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish host Western Michigan on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at High Point on Wednesday.