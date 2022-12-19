Cook's 21 lead Fairfield over Coast Guard 86-45

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Supreme Cook scored 21 points as Fairfield beat Coast Guard 86-45 on Sunday.

Cook had 13 rebounds for the Stags (5-7). James Johns Jr. scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Jalen Leach finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Declan Rooney led the way for the Bears (2-6) with 12 points and four assists. Coast Guard also got nine points and two steals from Trevor Parks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.