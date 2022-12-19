Boonyasith helps UMBC knock off William & Mary 78-62

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith had 19 points in UMBC's 78-62 victory over William & Mary on Sunday.

Boonyasith was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Retrievers (9-4). Colton Lawrence scored 14 points). Dion Brown shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Retrievers.

Noah Collier led the Tribe (4-8) with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Dorsey had 13 points, while Anders Nelson pitched in with 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.