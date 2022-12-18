SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|76
|48
|Roanoke
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|26
|61
|42
|Knoxville
|19
|12
|5
|0
|2
|26
|67
|49
|Evansville
|21
|12
|7
|2
|0
|26
|67
|63
|Birmingham
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|73
|57
|Huntsville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|55
|56
|Quad City
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|57
|59
|Pensacola
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|69
|71
|Fayetteville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|57
|65
|Vermilion County
|19
|3
|15
|1
|0
|7
|39
|82
|Macon
|17
|2
|13
|2
|0
|6
|42
|71
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 5, Macon 2
Evansville 5, Quad City 2
Fayetteville 6, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2
Knoxville 5, Vermilion County 1
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.