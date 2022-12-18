All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 30 24 4 2 50 116 66 16-0-2 8-4-0 5-3-0 Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 11-2-3 8-5-3 4-1-1 Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 12-4-1 8-5-0 7-3-0 Florida 32 15 13 4 34 108 104 8-4-3 7-9-1 4-2-1 Detroit 30 13 11 6 32 88 97 7-6-3 6-5-3 2-5-2 Buffalo 31 15 14 2 32 124 107 7-8-2 8-6-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 30 14 14 2 30 95 94 8-8-0 6-6-2 4-4-0 Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110 7-9-0 7-6-2 3-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77 10-7-1 11-1-1 5-4-1 Carolina 30 18 6 6 42 89 79 7-3-1 11-3-5 5-1-0 Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86 9-3-2 9-5-2 4-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 32 17 10 5 39 102 89 7-6-4 10-4-1 3-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 32 18 13 1 37 104 91 9-6-0 9-7-1 7-3-0 Washington 33 16 13 4 36 100 96 9-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1 Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 6-9-1 4-6-6 3-6-4 Columbus 30 10 18 2 22 83 123 8-10-1 2-8-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 32 18 8 6 42 116 90 9-3-3 9-5-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 30 20 9 1 41 101 77 11-5-0 9-4-1 11-2-0 Minnesota 30 17 11 2 36 96 87 10-6-1 7-5-1 5-2-0 Colorado 29 16 11 2 34 90 81 7-5-2 9-6-0 7-2-1 St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 6-7-1 9-8-0 3-4-1 Nashville 29 12 13 4 28 72 90 7-5-2 5-8-2 3-4-2 Arizona 29 10 15 4 24 81 108 4-3-1 6-12-3 0-2-2 Chicago 29 7 18 4 18 67 109 4-10-2 3-8-2 0-7-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 33 22 10 1 45 110 91 8-8-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122 8-5-2 9-7-3 3-4-2 Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94 7-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 32 17 14 1 35 115 110 9-8-1 8-6-0 3-3-0 Calgary 31 13 12 6 32 92 98 10-6-2 3-6-4 3-2-1 Vancouver 30 13 14 3 29 102 117 5-8-1 8-6-2 7-2-0 San Jose 32 10 16 6 26 98 115 3-8-5 7-8-1 2-3-5 Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 5-7-0 4-13-3 4-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 1

Buffalo 5, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.