Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 18, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;88;78;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;SSW;7;69%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;79;62;Sunny and nice;81;66;NE;5;47%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;62;37;Mostly sunny;62;38;ENE;7;68%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;63;44;Mostly sunny, nice;68;45;SSE;5;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A bit of p.m. snow;35;34;A little a.m. rain;47;46;S;15;88%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, very cold;2;-9;Sunny, but very cold;2;-11;ENE;5;56%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;50;33;Plenty of sunshine;50;33;ESE;5;47%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;10;4;Decreasing clouds;20;8;SSW;11;95%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;NE;6;47%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;70;57;Cooler with a shower;60;44;N;11;66%;80%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;59;SW;6;66%;84%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and warm;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;NW;7;62%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;80;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;6;78%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds, nice;80;62;Some sun, pleasant;80;60;E;9;62%;8%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Not as warm;81;65;More clouds than sun;82;66;NW;7;46%;7%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;61;50;Partly sunny;63;52;W;6;75%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;32;14;Sunny, but chilly;36;16;NE;5;29%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;37;25;Fog to sun;41;31;ESE;9;70%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy, cold;29;23;A little p.m. rain;39;37;SSW;10;63%;82%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;47;Clouds and sun;69;42;SE;6;57%;29%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;66;NW;8;74%;100%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;31;23;Partly sunny, chilly;33;26;SE;12;55%;13%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;38;36;A little a.m. rain;50;46;SSW;14;79%;93%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and colder;40;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;19;ENE;7;57%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny, chilly;33;25;SE;6;62%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;82;65;Sunny and very warm;85;68;E;11;51%;1%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;84;65;A shower and t-storm;83;67;E;7;46%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunlit and cold;35;22;Sunny, but cold;41;30;NW;5;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;78;59;Decreasing clouds;76;59;N;8;55%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;Mostly sunny;72;61;S;17;56%;3%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in places;83;64;Cloudy with a shower;83;65;E;4;67%;85%;3

Chennai, India;Breezy;84;73;Afternoon showers;85;75;NNE;9;66%;90%;5

Chicago, United States;Brisk and quite cold;26;16;Mostly cloudy;29;26;S;6;58%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;75;Periods of rain;84;75;NNE;11;83%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;33;29;Occasional rain;39;37;SSW;12;88%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Very warm;91;73;Sunny;87;71;NNE;11;49%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;53;41;A little a.m. rain;45;38;NE;8;77%;59%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;78;NE;10;61%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;Hazy sun;73;48;NW;5;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;42;18;Partly sunny;49;20;NNW;7;28%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;82;60;Mostly cloudy;82;60;NNW;5;60%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;75;Rain in the morning;86;75;SSE;5;81%;96%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain at times;54;52;Periods of rain;57;41;SSW;16;73%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;51;33;Cloudy;50;35;NE;5;51%;31%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;59;Partly sunny;66;58;ENE;12;76%;2%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Sunshine;69;53;SSE;5;37%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid with a t-storm;79;63;Humid with a t-storm;77;62;SSW;5;79%;89%;4

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;81;70;A little p.m. rain;80;68;E;13;68%;74%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;37;29;A thick cloud cover;34;29;SW;8;60%;72%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy this morning;90;69;Partly sunny;90;71;N;7;57%;28%;5

Hong Kong, China;Windy this morning;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;54;ENE;8;54%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;81;71;Downpours;76;67;W;18;73%;100%;1

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;86;62;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;E;6;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;82;43;Not as warm;71;41;NNE;5;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;58;44;Winds subsiding;46;40;NE;18;76%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;A couple of showers;91;75;NNW;9;68%;93%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;NNW;6;58%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;79;58;A stray t-shower;79;59;NNW;9;58%;50%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with sunshine;58;33;Sunny;53;31;NNW;3;38%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;86;54;Mostly sunny;86;56;WNW;6;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;45;Hazy sun;67;44;WSW;4;51%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;93;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;N;7;28%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;30;20;Lots of sun, cold;23;14;SSW;5;80%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a shower;89;74;Warm with a shower;90;75;NNE;9;56%;43%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSW;7;67%;76%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;79;58;Hazy sun;79;59;NNW;6;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;86;74;Afternoon rain;88;73;NNE;4;80%;90%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;61;37;A p.m. shower or two;63;37;S;6;38%;72%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;88;77;Partly sunny;87;77;SSW;6;74%;11%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;66;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;SSE;9;72%;35%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;58;Occasional rain;63;61;SSW;12;77%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;47;44;A couple of showers;57;50;SSW;15;82%;94%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;65;43;Mostly sunny;65;47;NNE;5;46%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;73;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;SSW;7;69%;31%;6

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;52;36;Partly sunny;52;41;SSW;3;83%;32%;1

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;88;78;A couple of showers;87;79;NNW;9;67%;90%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;ESE;6;75%;89%;2

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;85;75;Rain and drizzle;81;75;NNE;7;71%;93%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;51;Nice with sunshine;77;51;SE;9;55%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;51;Turning sunny, nice;71;53;SW;5;32%;2%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;79;64;Breezy in the a.m.;78;68;ENE;13;63%;14%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;12;Partly sunny, cold;17;11;SSW;9;71%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding, hot;90;76;Mostly sunny, windy;90;76;ENE;16;60%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;79;62;Breezy in the p.m.;82;63;ENE;12;53%;27%;11

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds breaking;32;22;Partly sunny;31;23;WNW;8;76%;43%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy;23;9;Decreasing clouds;30;16;W;13;83%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Partly sunny;93;76;NNE;8;46%;1%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;79;60;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;NE;11;49%;39%;10

New York, United States;Breezy and colder;39;30;Sunny and windy;41;30;NW;19;45%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, nice and warm;73;50;Mostly sunny;73;51;WNW;6;63%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, cold;0;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;9;8;S;10;66%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;71;34;Breezy and cooler;45;35;W;14;39%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;32;18;A bit of snow;28;27;ENE;4;82%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A morning flurry;30;17;Periods of sun;31;17;WNW;8;84%;29%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;An afternoon shower;85;79;NE;11;73%;87%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;89;73;A shower, very warm;88;73;NW;7;69%;50%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;84;72;Cloudy, p.m. rain;85;73;SE;8;77%;90%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;39;39;Cloudy and warmer;53;50;S;11;78%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Hot;91;69;Breezy and hot;94;71;SE;14;25%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Winds subsiding;85;70;Breezy in the a.m.;86;72;NNW;13;50%;14%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;92;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;N;9;71%;92%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;67;Plenty of sun;90;67;SE;6;49%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;21;14;A little snow;31;21;ESE;5;86%;81%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, bitterly cold;18;-2;Cold;22;5;SE;4;26%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;49;A few showers;67;45;NE;5;69%;84%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;70;50;Sunshine, pleasant;72;49;SE;6;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;89;71;Partly sunny;90;72;ENE;9;52%;3%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very cold;21;13;High clouds and cold;25;22;NNE;16;53%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;35;32;Partly sunny, colder;33;16;S;10;74%;63%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;76;71;Periods of rain;77;72;ESE;12;77%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;66;48;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;NNE;6;40%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;39;Mostly sunny;58;38;NNE;5;82%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;24;23;A bit of p.m. snow;33;21;SW;11;74%;87%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;53;37;Partly sunny;51;42;NE;7;73%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and drizzle;79;63;Breezy in the a.m.;79;63;ENE;13;64%;4%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;87;72;Sunshine and nice;86;73;E;11;67%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clearing and humid;78;66;Sunshine, pleasant;79;65;NW;8;72%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;34;Mostly sunny;68;36;ENE;5;47%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;88;57;Very warm;84;57;SSW;8;35%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;84;69;Mostly sunny;86;69;N;7;71%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;59;54;Periods of rain;59;58;SSE;13;89%;100%;0

Seattle, United States;Rain and snow shower;41;28;A snow shower;34;28;NNE;7;61%;81%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Quite cold;21;8;Mostly sunny, cold;26;13;NW;3;35%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cold;37;32;Partly sunny, chilly;48;34;ESE;6;47%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;N;9;78%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;42;26;Partly sunny;35;19;ENE;6;63%;3%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;84;75;A morning shower;83;75;E;11;75%;93%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy in the p.m.;37;26;Snow to rain;33;31;SSW;8;92%;93%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;68;59;A gusty breeze;70;56;S;21;53%;26%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;55;48;Breezy in the a.m.;62;59;E;13;66%;9%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;36;32;Cloudy;36;26;SSW;10;72%;71%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;50;32;Decreasing clouds;48;29;NE;5;67%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;55;38;High clouds, cooler;51;40;NNW;9;55%;47%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;54;41;Abundant sunshine;56;41;WSW;5;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, nice and warm;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;NE;4;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;66;40;Mostly sunny, nice;63;35;E;3;59%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in spots;48;32;Plenty of sunshine;50;34;NNE;6;48%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;35;29;A snow shower;35;27;WNW;12;62%;53%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;69;62;Partly sunny;69;59;ENE;9;60%;63%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;68;53;Decreasing clouds;67;48;SE;5;68%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-17;Seasonably cold;5;-19;NW;8;85%;34%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow showers;34;19;Very cold;25;19;NE;5;47%;27%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold with some sun;29;25;Breezy in the a.m.;35;28;SE;14;75%;7%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;77;51;Nice with some sun;74;55;NNE;5;38%;2%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;17;8;Frigid;11;8;S;11;96%;63%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;26;12;Periods of sun, cold;25;22;S;12;71%;65%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;84;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;58;ENE;12;70%;86%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, hot;90;70;Very warm;88;68;SSW;7;45%;2%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;44;26;Rather cloudy;41;28;NE;2;55%;5%;2

