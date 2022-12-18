Kenyan and Ethiopian runners win Taipei Marathon 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kenya’s Lani Kiplagat Rutto and Ethiopia’s Alemtsehay Asefa Kasegn won the 2022 Taipei Marathon men's and women’s divisions, respectively, on Sunday (Dec. 18).

Rutto finished with a time of two hours, nine minutes, and 42 seconds, and Kasegn clocked two hours, 25 minutes, and 55 seconds, which broke the women’s course record, CNA reported.

Rutto won the first place prize of US$26,667 (NT$820,000), while Kasegn took home US$60,000 for breaking the women’s record of two hours 27 minutes and 36 seconds.

Kasegn was last year’s Taipei Marathon female champion, and she came back this year to break the women’s course record.

The fastest Taiwanese runner was 40-year-old Chiang Chieh-wen (蔣介文), who finished in two hours, 25 minutes, and 53 seconds. Meanwhile, Lisa Ries (雷理莎) won the women’s domestic contest in two hours, 40 minutes, and 54 seconds, which was her personal best, the report said. Chiang and Ries each won a cash prize of NT$100,000.



Kasegn had tagged along behind Chiang from the beginning and followed him closely until the finish line. Chiang said jokingly after the event, “I was thinking ‘it doesn’t matter to me if she tags along behind me,’ but, shouldn’t she dole one-third of her NT$1.8 million prize money to me?”

Ries said she had to withdraw from the competition the previous two years because of injury, and this year she achieved her goal of finishing the race without getting hurt. She added that now all her efforts will be focused on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.