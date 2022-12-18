Ukraine updates: Russian clowns 'unlikely' to help troop morale

Britain cast doubt on Sunday over Russian military efforts to boost morale among its frontline troops in Ukraine by sending "creative brigades."

In an intelligence briefing, the UK Defense Ministry said Moscow plans to send two such brigades of entertainers. Russia media reported the groups will include circus performers, opera singers and actors.

An image from the press announcement of the brigade that was published by Russian state media showed a performer dressed in fatigues, juggling several balls.

While organized entertainment for military forces is nothing new, particularly over the holidays, the British Defense Ministry noted that Russian soldiers currently face high casualty rates, poor leadership, lack of ammunition and equipment and pay problems.

"Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force," the ministry said.

"The creative brigades' efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns," the statement concluded.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Sunday December 18.

Heating fully restored to frigid Kyiv

With temperatures in Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine below freezing on Sunday morning, some relief was in sight for residents.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said the city's heating has been restored following a major Russian bombardment.

"The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"In particular, the capital's heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally."

Russia fired over 70 missiles on Friday targeting water and power infrastructure — causing renewed nationwide blackouts and cutting off heat. The barrage was one of the heaviest to hit Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24.

German foreign minister: Ceasefire deal not in sight

Germany's top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, said a potential ceasefire in Ukraine isn't on the horizon and warned against a deal that leans too heavily into Russian demands.

"No one else besides Putin started this war, and if Putin wanted it, the war would be over tomorrow," Foreign Minister Baerbock said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

All Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to do is give the order, she said, but there aren't "genuine" efforts from the Russian side.

Baerbock also said a ceasefire agreed under Russian conditions would "not end the horror for the Ukrainian people," and would instead extend their pain and the conflict.

The minister added that the situation is especially dire for people living in Russian-occupied territories.

"Not only is there a lack of electricity and heat, but not even international aid supplies are getting through. Every day people live in fear of abduction, torture and murder by the Russian occupying forces," Baerbock told the paper.

Nobel Peace Prize winner: War crimes tribunal could save lives

Oleksandra Matviichuk, one of the winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, urged for the creation of a war crimes tribunal — saying it could help save lives now.

Matviichuk, who heads the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), said the creation of such a body would change the way the Russian military is behaving in Ukraine.

"Even if we take the first steps towards creating an international tribunal, that sends a signal to the perpetrators that they will be held accountable," Matviichuk told the Sunday edition of the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

"That could potentially save lives," she added.

Potential legal consequences at the International Criminal Court in The Hague will not be enough, according to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

"The International Criminal Court will only investigate certain cases. Who will give justice to the hundreds of thousands of victims whose cases are not selected?" she asked.

"We need to give all victims a chance at justice, regardless of who they are," Matviichuk said.

Matviichuk's CCL and its partners have so far documented 27,000 cases of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine. She described the figure as "just the tip of the iceberg."

rs/aw (Reuters, dpa)