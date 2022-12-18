Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Shooting reported outside gaming club in central Taiwan

Police recovered 11 bullet casings, three unfired bullets outside Taichung club

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/18 17:41
Entrance to Philix Gaming club in Taichung. (Facebook profile photo)

Entrance to Philix Gaming club in Taichung. (Facebook profile photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Sunday (Dec. 18), there was a shooting outside of a gaming parlor in central Taiwan, however, no one was harmed during the incident.

A single gunman reportedly drove a car in front of the Philix Gaming club in Taichung’s Xitun District at 2:44 p.m. The suspect fired a handgun several times over the course of about 30 seconds, frightening patrons in the club and nearby residents.

Police arrived at the club, located on Qinghai South Road, to investigate and found 11 empty bullet casings and three bullets still in their casings, reported LTN.

The suspect reportedly drove a grey Ford passenger car towards a nearby highway ramp as they left the scene. Police are actively searching for the car and investigating at the Philix Gaming club for possible clues to the shooter’s identity.

Law enforcement suspect the shooting was intended as a warning to someone inside the club, but they do not yet have leads on any potential motive. Taichung’s Sixth Police Precinct will head the investigation, reported UDN.
Shooting
Philix Gaming
Taichung

RELATED ARTICLES

Steady flow rather than flood of visitors after Taiwan opens up to tourism
Steady flow rather than flood of visitors after Taiwan opens up to tourism
2022/12/05 17:45
BMW driver wrecks 17 scooters on sidewalk in central Taiwan
BMW driver wrecks 17 scooters on sidewalk in central Taiwan
2022/12/04 15:29
Taichung City Government promotes Flower Carpet Festival in Xinshe
Taichung City Government promotes Flower Carpet Festival in Xinshe
2022/11/29 20:11
Taiwan night market stall suspended for charging NT$5,200 for balloon shooting
Taiwan night market stall suspended for charging NT$5,200 for balloon shooting
2022/11/28 17:14
KMT controls Central Taiwan after Lu Shiow-yen, Chang Li-shan both win re-election
KMT controls Central Taiwan after Lu Shiow-yen, Chang Li-shan both win re-election
2022/11/26 20:20