More areas in Taiwan may see temperatures below 10 C Monday

Central, south Taiwan may see temperature differences of more than 10 degrees Celsius between day, night

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/18 16:46
Temperatures in Taiwan as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the cold wave currently over Taiwan will weaken starting Monday (Dec. 19), temperatures will drop again starting on Wednesday (Dec. 21).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), as the cold wave weakens, radiative cooling will keep the weather cold throughout Taiwan on Monday morning. More areas will see the mercury dip below 10 degrees Celsius, and there is a chance of it dropping even lower than on Sunday morning (Dec. 18).

During the day on Monday, however, temperatures in Taiwan will begin rising, and on Tuesday (Dec. 20) they will rise even higher. The CWB asked residents in central and southern Taiwan to beware of the difference in temperature between day and night, as the numbers may vary by more than 10 degrees Celsius.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be generally sunny or cloudy. There may be sporadic rain along the north coast and in the greater Taipei area and east Taiwan.

On Wednesday, a strong continental cold air mass will move southward to Taiwan and temperatures will drop. Between Thursday (Dec. 22) and Saturday (Dec. 24), skies will be clear or cloudy in most areas except for in east Taiwan, which may see sporadic rain.

The CWB emphasized that the continental cold airmass may become another cold wave, though currently predictions remain uncertain. It asked the public to pay attention to further updates.

The cold air mass is expected to gradually wane between Sunday (Dec. 25) and Dec. 27, though temperatures in Taiwan will remain low in the mornings and evenings.
