Spots recommended as best places for viewing Taipei 101’s New Year fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) recommended Xiangshan (Elephant Mountain) as an excellent place for the public to enjoy Taipei 101’s New Year fireworks.

Xiangshan, which commands great views of the tallest building in Taiwan and the city, is very accessible and easy to climb, the GEO said in a press release on Friday (Dec. 18). The office said that there are six spots along the Xiangshan trail, where New Year revelers can have wider views of the pyrotechnic display: the Photographer's Platform (攝手平台), the Six Boulders (六巨石), the Camera Platform (攝影平台), the Chaoran Pavilion (超然亭), the Firework Platform (煙火平台), and the Yongchungang Platform (永春崗平台).

The GEO said it had built a brand-new platform with a diamond-shaped art installation and a heart-shaped bench beside the Xiangshan peak. The new platform also has equally beautiful views of Taipei 101 and the city, the office added.

The easiest way to access the Xiangshan trail is to take the MRT Tamsui–Xinyi (Red) Line, alight at Xiangshan Station, take Exit No. 2, and follow the direction signs to the trailhead.

The office also recommended the nearby Hushan (Tiger Mountain) trail, the Baoshan (Leopard Mountain) trail, and the Jiuwu Peak trail as good places for viewing fireworks.



The Hushan trail.



The Jiuwu Peak trail.



The Photographer's Platform on Xiangshan.



The Six Boulders on Xiangshan. (Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)