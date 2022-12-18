Mascot of 7-Eleven Taiwan OPEN-chan makes epic flight over Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday (Dec. 16), the "OPEN Big Balloon! Dream World" parade and concert hosted in Kaohsiung featured 17 large balloons of famous mascots and cartoon characters, including Hello Kitty and Snoopy, among others.

Unfortunately, strong winds proved troublesome and swept away the star of the show, 7-Eleven’s mascot, OPEN-chan. Just before sunset, a strong gust of wind caused ropes holding the large balloon to break, sending OPEN-chan on a flight across the city.

Initially, the balloon began floating away towards the south. In videos shared online, OPEN-chan can be seen performing a majestic flip over a large department store in downtown Kaohsiung.

However, after several minutes of flight, OPEN-chan flew so high over the city, that the balloon was caught in a separate airstream. At the higher altitude, OPEN-chan was catapulted at a high velocity to the northeast.

Observers shared a post on Facebook that described the flight of the beloved mascot and the natural forces that determined the balloon's trajectory. Reports suggest that temperature and air pressure differences finally caused poor OPEN-chan to burst at a high altitude, causing the deflated balloon to plummet back to earth.

OPEN-chan's flight over Kaohsiung. (Takaogoodday Facebook community image)

The remains of OPEN-chan were found in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District, roughly 13 km away from the balloon’s initial descent. Thankfully, the heavy bundle of wet cloth and plastic landed on a patch of grass, and no one was harmed by OPEN-chan’s fall.

The remains of OPEN-chan in Daliao, Kaohsiung, Dec. 17. (CNA photo)

The balloon reportedly flew so high that it entered airspace that is restricted to registered aircraft, reported UDN. Although no aircraft reported the anomaly, Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics is seeking to investigate and clarify responsibility for the incident.

Event organizers may face a fine for losing control of OPEN-chan and violating civil aviation laws.

Video of the incident was shared online and can be viewed below.