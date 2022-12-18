Winnipeg Jets hand Vancouver Canucks lopsided 5-1 loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kyle Connor extended his points streak with a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday.

Sam Gagner also scored and had a helper for the Jets (20-9-1), while Kyle Capobianco, Neal Pionk and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby all added goals. Pierre-Luc Dubois contributed three assists.

Bo Horvat replied for Vancouver with a power-play marker midway through the third period.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves and improved to 16-7-1 on the season.

Spencer Martin stopped 22-of-27 shots for the Canucks (13-14-3), who have yet to climb over the .500 bar in the 2022-23 campaign.

Both sides were missing key pieces. Vancouver forwards Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have been sidelined by a non-COVID illness and Winnipeg is without right-winger Blake Wheeler (lower-body) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (upper-body) until the new year.

A sizable contingent of Jets fans in the crowd cheered as the final buzzer went, drowning out a smattering of boos from frustrated Canucks fans.

Vancouver finally got on the board after Winnipeg’s Dylan DeMelo was called for holding 14:28 into the third period.

Seconds into the man advantage, Horvat tipped a Quinn Hughes’ shot in past Hellebuyck from the middle of the slot.

The Canucks were 1-for-3 on the power play Saturday and Winnipeg went 1-for-2.

The Jets took a three-goal lead into the third period Saturday and refused to relent.

Gagner scored 56 seconds into the final frame, collecting a pass across the slot from Dubois and firing it in for his fifth goal of the season.

Jonsson-Fjallby followed, sending a wrist shot past Martin from the faceoff circle at the 7:59 mark to put the visitors up 5-0.

Josh Morrissey notched an assist and his 200th NHL point.

INS AND OUTS

Jets coach Rick Bowness said Saturday that his team will be without Wheeler for about four weeks and Schmidt for four-to-six weeks. Winnipeg has placed Schmidt on injured reserve. The team has called up defenseman Ville Heinola from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

With Pettersson and Boeser out of the lineup, Vancouver called Lane Pederson up from the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Seattle on Sunday to finish a two-game trip.

Canucks: Host St. Louis on Monday night in the second of a three-game homestand.

