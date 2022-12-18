Taiwan reports 15,034 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 18) announced 15,123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 15,034 were local and 89 were imported, as well as 30 deaths.

The local cases included 6,854 males and 8,173 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of seven local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 128 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 30 reported deaths, 19 were male and 11 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-seven had a history of chronic illness, while 20 had not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 13 and Dec. 15 and died between May 13 and Dec. 15.

The imported cases included 43 males and 46 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Nov. 17 and Saturday (Dec. 17).

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,578,053 cases of COVID-19, including 38,854 imported, while 14,890 people have succumbed to the disease.